News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 8-14

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Nintendo Switch Sports rises back up to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 30,526 677,393
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,297 4,774,885
3 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 14,822 851,866
4 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 13,675 106,234
5 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo July 29 12,960 152,257
6 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 12,414 241,652
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,641 2,749,039
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,329 3,247,019
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 7,408 2,698,202
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 7,264 1,017,005
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,235 4,949,067
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,697 7,308,334
13 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 4,698 217,104
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,785 2,065,380
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,526 1,007,308
16 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,486 2,282,906
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,348 4,109,059
18 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 3,233 153,028
19 NSw Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 2,957 35,321
20 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 2,713 4,363,228

Source: Famitsu

