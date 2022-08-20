News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 8-14
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Nintendo Switch Sports rises back up to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 8-14
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|30,526
|677,393
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,297
|4,774,885
|3
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|14,822
|851,866
|4
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|13,675
|106,234
|5
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Nintendo
|July 29
|12,960
|152,257
|6
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|12,414
|241,652
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,641
|2,749,039
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,329
|3,247,019
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|7,408
|2,698,202
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|7,264
|1,017,005
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,235
|4,949,067
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,697
|7,308,334
|13
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|4,698
|217,104
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,785
|2,065,380
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,526
|1,007,308
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,486
|2,282,906
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,348
|4,109,059
|18
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|3,233
|153,028
|19
|NSw
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|2,957
|35,321
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|2,713
|4,363,228
Source: Famitsu