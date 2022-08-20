Space Channel 5, Comix Zone Games Get Film Adaptations in Sega, Picturestart Partnership

Sega announced on Saturday that it has partnered with Picturestart to produce film adaptations of its Space Channel 5 dance game and Comix Zone game.

Sega describes the Space Channel 5 film:

SPACE CHANNEL 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic 1999 dance game, will tell the story of a hapless fast-food worker who is recruited by a freedom reporter from the future to save the world from aliens using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances.

Barry Battles and Nir Paniry are writing the script for the film. Picturestart's Royce Reeves-Darby and Erik Feig are overseeing the project and producing it alongside Samie Kim Falvey. SEGA 's vice president and co-COO Shuji Utsumi is also overseeing the project. Video game director at SEGA Takumi Yoshinaga will be part of the production team.

The Space Channel 5 dance game launched for Sega Dreamcast in 1999. It was later ported to PlayStation 2 and Game Boy Advance. Most recently, the Space Channel 5 VR PlayStation VR game released in February 2020.



Sega describes the Comix Zone film:

COMIX ZONE, an adaptation of the cult console game that has been so influential to so many over the years, follows a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction — and in the process wittily explore the ever-evolving power of storytelling itself.

Mae Catt is writing the script for the film. Reeves-Darby and Feig are also overseeing the Comix Zone project, and producing it alongside Falvey. Utsumi will also oversee the project. Video game director at SEGA Kagasei Shimomura will be part of the production team.

The 1995 Comix Zone video game originally launched for Sega Genesis.



Source: Press release