Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Film Earns US$10.7 Million on Opening Day in U.S.

Film projected to earn US$21 in debut weekend to top U.S. box office

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film earned US$4,303,671 on Thursday (its preview day) and US$6,441,593 on Friday, for a combined opening-day total of US$10,745,264 in 3,007 locations in the U.S.

Entertainment news website Variety projected the film will earn US$21 million in its first weekend, topping the box office above Beast .

Comparatively, Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned US$9.8 million in its opening weekend in 1,236 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days. The film has earned 2,442,861,650 yen (about US$18.11 million) as of August 7.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures are screening the film in theaters worldwide this summer, with the widest opening ever for an anime film. The film film opened in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on Friday. The screenings include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub. The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)" in 13 dubbed languages and 29 subbed languages.

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.

Sources: Email correspondence, Variety (J. Kim Murphy)