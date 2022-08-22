Gravity Rush Game to Get Film Adaptation

Anna Mastro to direct movie, Emily Jerome to write script

Entertainment industry news website Deadline reported on Monday that PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions are developing a film based on Gravity Rush ( Gravity Daze in Japan) game. Anna Mastro is directing the film, and Emily Jerome is writing the script. There are no details on the film's presentation or producer.

Japan Studio and Sony Computer Entertainment 's original 2012 Gravity Rush PlayStation Vita game launched in Japan in February 2012 and in the West in June 2012.

A remastered PlayStation 4 version of the game shipped in Japan in December 2015 and in the West in February 2016.

The sequel game Gravity Rush 2 ( Gravity Daze 2 ) shipped for PS4 in 2018.

The game received a prequel "special animation" by Khara , the studio behind the new Evangelion films. Gravity Rush: The Animation - Overture bridges the gap between the original Gravity Rush and the sequel. The sequel game also inspired a manga.

Source: Deadline (Matt Grobar)