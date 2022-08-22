Live-Action Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Series Gets 3rd Season

3rd season premieres in 2023; stars Yūna Taira, Riho Nakamura, Koji Saikawa

WOWOW announced on July 29 that the live-action series of Natsuya Semikawa 's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series will have a third season that will premere in 2023.

Ryōhei Ōtani and Rena Takeda (top row left and right, respectively, in image above) return as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu and the waitress Shinobu. Kōdai Asaka (lower left) and Shinya Ōwada (lower right) also return as Arne and the Emperor, respectively. Yūna Taira (bottom row center) joins the cast as Queen Celestine and Riho Nakamura joins the cast as Celestine's attendant Charlotte. Koji Saikawa also joins the cast.

The 10-episode first season premiered on the WOWOW Prime service in May 2020. The 10-episode second season, titled Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Season 2: Majo to Daishikyō-hen (Witch and Archbishop Chapter), premiered on on WOWOW on May 27.

The second season also had a special episode titled "Shinobu to Eva no Himitsu no Gokujō Sweets-hen" (Shinobu and Eva's Secret Super Sweets). The episode debuted on WOWOW on Demand immediately after the first episode of the second season premiered on May 27.

Semikawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2012. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels center on a bar called "Nobu" — located in Kyoto, Japan, but with a door that is connected to the bar in another world. The visitors include denizens of the other world, and customers seek out its excellent "Toriaezu Nama" ale and cuisine.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

Udon Entertainment is releasing Virginia Nitōhei 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" manga in English. Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015.

Source: Eiga Natalie