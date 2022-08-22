Romantic Killer Manga Gets Anime on Netflix on October 27

Viz licensed manga that debuted in July 2019

The official Shonen Jump+ page for Wataru Momose 's Romantic Killer manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga is getting an anime adaptation on Netflix on October 27.

Tis Time for "Torture," Princess manga creator Robinson Haruhara congratulated Momose on the manga's anime adaptation, and the official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service Retweeted Haruhara's original Tweet.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

When gamer Anzu gets transported to a world of hot guys, it's like she's in a dream…someone else's dream!

Momose launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2002.

