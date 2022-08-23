Kakegurui (Kakkokari) Spinoff Manga Ends in September

4-panel comedy spinoff manga launched in December 2016

The September issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that Taku Kawamura 's Kakegurui (Kakkokari) (Kakegurui [Temp]) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 22.

The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in October 2021.

Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler launched in Gangan Joker in March 2014. Square Enix shipped the 15th volume of the series in October. Yen Press licensed the series for digital release, and it describes the original series:

Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!

The main manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks has licensed both seasons, and will release the seasons on home video with an English dub.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan on June 1 after two COVID-19 delays.

Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff launched in Gangan Joker in September 2015. The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan in March 2021, as well as an anime adaptation that debuted on Netflix worldwide on August 4.