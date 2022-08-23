Laid-Back Camp Anime Film Earns 1 Billion Yen

Film sells 690,000 tickets

The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, has crossed 1,000,000,000 yen (about US$7 million) at the Japanese box office, in just about two months after its opening. The film has sold 690,000 tickets, as of Tuesday.

The film opened at #3 on July 1 and earned 219,161,120 yen (about US$1.61 million) over its first weekend, and 351,407,900 yen (about US$2.58 million) on its first three days from Friday to Sunday.

Shochiku is distributing the film. The anime film features the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school. The trailer also features scenes of Ayano Toki and Sakura Kagamihara.

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returning from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."



