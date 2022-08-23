Lycoris Recoil Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, Key Visual

Anime premiered on July 2

The official website for director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil revealed the third promotional video and key visual on Wednesday:

The anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Crunchyroll describes the anime:

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

The anime is Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS is performing the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri is performing the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).