Sonic Frontiers Game's Trailer Reveals November 8 Launch
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Gamescom event's Opening Night Live livestream unveiled on Tuesday a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers, Sega's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via on November 8. The video previews story, exploration, and combat:
The game will also get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue.
Sonic Mania, the latest main game in the franchise, shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
Sonic Origins, a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.
