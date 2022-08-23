Sonic Frontiers Game's Trailer Reveals November 8 Launch

Video previews story, exploration, combat

The Gamescom event's Opening Night Live livestream unveiled on Tuesday a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via on November 8. The video previews story, exploration, and combat:

The game will also get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue .

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.