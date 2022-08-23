Voice Actors Yōko Hikasa, Hikaru Midorikawa Diagnosed with COVID-19

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Saturday that voice actress Yōko Hikasa has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hikasa was not feeling well on Saturday, and took an antigen test on the same day. She is currently resting under the guidance of a local healthcare center.

Ongoing anime where Hikasa is voicing a character include Orient (Kuroko Usami), The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (Emi Yusa), Extreme Hearts (RiN), Call of the Night (Kiyosumi Shirakawa), RWBY: Ice Queendom (Weiss Schnee), A Couple of Cuckoos (Namie Umino), and Summer Time Rendering (Hizuru Minakata).



In related news, talent ageny Aoni Production announced on Monday that voice actor Hikaru Midorikawa has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Midorikawa had been feverish on Sunday, and got tested for COVID-19 on Monday. His scheduled appearance for the " SSSS.GRIDMAN × SSSS.DYNAZENON Special Night" stage event at Ultra Heroes Expo 2022 on Friday has been canceled.

Hikaru voiced Hongo in the recently opened film One Piece Film Red , and also voices the character Leopold Camus de Charpentier in the ongoing The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime.



