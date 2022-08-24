One Piece Film Red's Music Video Features Final Uta Project Song

The official YouTube channel for singer Ado began streaming the final song for the Uta Project from the One Piece Film Red anime film on Wednesday. Motohiro Hata collaborated with Ado for the song "Kaze no Yukue."

Ado collaborated with other performers on the Uta Project. Music videos featuring different illustrators and songs by the collaborating performers premiered on the following dates:

The film opened in Japan on August 6. The film has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that opened alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film stayed at #1 for its third weekend. The film earned 818,323,600 yen (about US$5.9 million) over the weekend. The film has now sold over 6.65 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 9,281,365,450 yen (about US$67.55 million).

The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.