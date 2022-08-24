Parasyte Manga Inspires Korean Live-Action Adaptation on Netflix

Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun star in production from Peninsula team

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new South Korean live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga titled Kiseiju : The Grey . Netflix will stream the show exclusively worldwide.

Jeon So-nee (left in image above), Koo Kyo-hwan (center), and Lee Jung-hyun (right) star in the adaptation. Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Peninsula) is directing the project, and is also penning scripts with Ryu Yong-jae (Peninsula).

The upcoming production is based on the manga, but will tell its own new story. Jeon plays a character who was attacked by the Parasites, but she is not mind-controlled by them and is strangely co-existing with them. Koo's character is pursuing to find his missing younger sister. Lee plays the leader of The Grey, a special forces unit battling the Parasites, and whose husband was killed by them.

Hitoshi Iwaaki 's original manga serialized in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1990-1995. The manga takes place in a world where alien beings called Parasites come to Earth and start taking over humans by entering in through their noses and ears and attaching themselves to their brains. One alien called Migi is only able to take over high school student Shinichi Izumi's right arm, and is unable to control Shinichi completely. Migi and Shinichi learn to co-exist, and the two battle other Parasites who see humans only as food.

The manga most recently inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014, and two live-action films in 2014 and 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie