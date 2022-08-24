Tokyopop Releases Victory for Ukraine Graphic Novel Anthology by Ukranian Creators With Profit Share Donated to Ukraine

Digital release on August 24; physical release on September 27

Tokyopop announced on Wednesday that it has worked with a Ukranian publisher to translate and release a graphic novel titled Victory for Ukraine , an anthology of stories by Ukranian creators about the country's current conflict. Tokyopop will donate a share of profits to Razom for Ukraine ("Razom" means "together" in Ukrainian), a non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization established to give direct support to the people of Ukraine. The company released the digital version of the graphic novel on Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday. It will release a physical version on September 27.

The stories include:

Episode 1: "The Ghost of Kiev" – The story of an invincible ace Ukrainian fighter pilot – the Ghost of Kyiv

Episode 2: "The Witch" – Russian soldiers bent on terrorizing the civilian population find more than they bargain for when they meet a vengeful Ukrainian witch on a deserted road.

Episode 3: "Azov-Stal" – This story is about the Azov regiment, the marines, border guards and policemen.

Episode 4: "Looters" – The looting of the Russian army and the ironic fate of a Ukrainian washing machine

Episode 5: "Zmiinyi Island 13" –The now iconic battle for Snake Island, where a band of brave Ukrainian solders defied the Russian navy

Episode 6: "Throughout the Centuries" – Ordinary Ukrainians take up arms against the Russian army using ancient earthen ramparts called the Snake Walls

Episode 7: "Brave Little Tractor" – About a brave Ukrainian farm tractor that steals Russian army tanks

Episode 8: "Cyber Kherson" – An inspiring story of a new breed of Ukrainian rebels using technology to continue the struggle for democracy under brutal Russian occupation

Episode 9: "The Price of Victory" – How ordinary people in Ukraine went to war to defend their home, families, freedom, and fight for the right to live

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine.

Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia. Nintendo announced in March that it has suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. Sony later announced that it has suspended all PlayStation software and hardware sales in Russia as well as PlayStation Store operations in the country. Apple and Microsoft have also ceased sales and services in Russia during this time. Several companies such as Sega and KOEI Tecmo Games have also donated to Ukraine.

Source: Email correspondence