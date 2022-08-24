Voice Actress, Singer Rica Matsumoto Diagnosed With COVID-19

Voice actress and singer Rica Matsumoto revealed on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She said that she took a PCR test after she went for a checkup due to feeling strange from the cold weather affecting her joints. She is now focusing on recuperating under the supervision of her local health center.

Matsumoto is perhaps best known for her role as Satoshi/Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon franchise , as well as Ryō Bakura in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise . She is a founding and former member of the band JAM Project .

As a singer, she has performed numerous theme songs for various Pokémon anime and films, as well as Dirty Pair Flash , Kamen Rider Ryuki , and Magical Girl Pretty Sammy .

Photo from Sun Music Group