Industry Group Launches Anime Database With 15,000 Titles

Anime Taizen includes details for titles created since 1917

The Association of Japanese Animations launched a comprehensive database on anime called "Anime Taizen" (Anime Complete Works) on Thursday. Anime Taizen is part of the "Anime Next_100" project to commemorate the 100th anniversary of anime (with the first historical record being in 1917).

The database includes details - such as release date, staff, and voice actors - for about 15,000 titles created since 1917. Users can search for information using keywords, names, and dates.

The project's operator aims to keep it a comprehensive database, stating that some information has disappeared over time. Junko Ueno, a senior official, added that the database can be used for human resource development, overseas promotion, and research. Ueno also hopes that people will encounter new works through the database.

According to Anime NEXT_100's Twitter account, it has been difficult to connect to the database due to concentrated access. The database was temporarily closed due to maintenance within the first 24 hours.

The database first opened as a trial on October 22, 2021. It has been renovated and updated before opening again to the public. The Anime NEXT_100 project has been promoting anime's 100th anniversary since 2015.

Sources: Anime Taisen, NHK World, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web