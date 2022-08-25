Live-Action Kingdom Film Sequel Is 2022's #1 Japanese Live-Action Film

Film has sold 3.2 million tickets for 4.53 billion yen in 40 days

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, has sold over 3.2 million tickets for over 4.53 billion yen (about US$33.10 million) as of Tuesday, its 40th day in Japanese theaters. That feat makes it the highest-earning Japanese live-action film in Japan so far this year. (The U.S. film Top Gun: Maverick and the anime films One Piece Film Red and Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween each earned more in Japn this year.)

The two live-action Kingdom films have earned a combined total of over 10 billion yen (about US$73.08 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15. The film sold 527,000 tickets in its first two days, and earned 797 million yen (about US$5.75 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web