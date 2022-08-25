My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Upcoming Childbirth

The October issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Wednesday that Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga will go on hiatus due to Tamashima's expected childbirth this fall. Tamashima plans to resume the manga this coming winter.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe 's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him…!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016. Kodansha shipped the manga's 13th compiled book volume on July 13. Kodansha Comics published the 11th volume in English volume in December 2021.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened on July 8. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.