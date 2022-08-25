PlayStation 5 Gets Price Increase in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Japan, More Regions

No price increase in U.S.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Thursday that the retail price for PlayStation 5 will increase in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. The Official U.S. PlayStation blog stated that the cause is high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends in the economic environment. The company added that it is still working on improving the PS5's supply. There will not be a price increase in the United States.

The new retail prices for some of the listed areas are as follows. They are effective immediately, with the exception of Japan:

Europe

PS5 with disc drive – €549.99 (originally €499.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99 (originally €399.99)

U.K.

PS5 with disc drive – £479.99 (originally £449.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99 (originally £359.99)

Japan (effective on September 15)

PS5 with disc drive – ¥60,478 yen including tax (originally about ¥54,978 including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen including tax (originally about ¥43,978 including tax)

China

PS5 with disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan (originally ¥3,899 yuan)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan (originally ¥3,099 yuan)

Australia

PS5 with disc drive – AUD $799.95 (originally AUD $749.95)

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95 (originally AUD $599.95)

Mexico

PS5 with disc drive – MXN $14,999 (originally MXN $13,999)

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499 (originally MXN $11,499)

Canada

PS5 with disc drive – CAD $649.99 (originally CAD $629.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99 (originally CAD $499.99)

The PS5 crossed 20 million units in sales in June.

Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations at SIE, previously stated that the company is "planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year," adding the company is "working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."

Sony revealed in its financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) that it had shipped a total of 19.3 million units of its PlayStation 5 console worldwide, with 2 million of those units shipping in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

DualSense Edge, a new controller for PS5, will feature multiple customizable options, including custom user control profiles and swappable parts.