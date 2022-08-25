Young Dragon Age Magazine Switches to Bimonthly Publication Schedule

Magazine started out as, previously had quarterly schedule

The official website for Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that the magazine will switch from a quarterly publication to a bimonthly (once every two months), with new issues on every even-numbered month. The magazine's next issue will ship on August 29.

Young Dragon Age started out as Bessatsu Dragon Age , which launched in September 2017 as a supplement to Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine. The magazine publishes seinen and ecchi /risqué manga series. Some of the notable launch titles include Kenji Saitō and Shoji Sato 's Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon , Inomushi Narita's KILLING ME/KILLING YOU , and Yōichi Abe 's Sheeply Horned Witch Romi . Rekomaru Otoi 's To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human launched later in the magazine.

Kadokawa changed the magazine's name to Young Dragon Age in December 2019.