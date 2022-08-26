3D Anime Creator Gensho Yasuda Crowdfunds 1st Full-Length Animated Work

Campaign aims for 2024 theatrical release

3D anime creator Gensho Yasuda launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign for his first full-length animation, Make a Girl , on Friday. Yasuda is aiming for a 2024 theatrical release.

The Make a Girl anime is based on the Make Love 3D short, which Yasuda created by himself. The story follows a high school boy named Akira, who scientifically creates an "artificial girlfriend" named No. 0. Yasuda is creating the film in collaboration with the 3DCG studio Xenotoon.

The project has a crowdfunding goal of 10 million yen (about US$73,000). The campaign will end on October 31.

Yasuda founded the Yasuda Gensho Studio in 2021, after working as a CG animator for Nitroplus . His independent short animations, created in Blender, are popular on Twitter and TikTok.

Image via Campfire

Source: Comic Natalie