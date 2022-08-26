Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Manga Ends on September 24

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Thursday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ), the 24th film in the Detective Conan franchise , will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on September 24.

Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in February earlier this year.

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise . Prior to Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet , the pair drew the manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence ( Meitantei Conan: Chinmoku no Quarter ) anime film. That manga ended on January 25 when the Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet manga adaptation was announced.

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet anime film opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan on April 15.