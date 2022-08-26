News
Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Manga Ends on September 24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The October issue of Shogakukan's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Thursday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan), the 24th film in the Detective Conan franchise, will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on September 24.
Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in February earlier this year.
Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise. Prior to Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, the pair drew the manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence (Meitantei Conan: Chinmoku no Quarter) anime film. That manga ended on January 25 when the Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet manga adaptation was announced.
The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet anime film opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.
Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the 25th anime film in the franchise, opened in Japan on April 15.
Source: Shōnen Sunday S October issue