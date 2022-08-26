News
Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen Manga Ends
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix's Gangan Online manga app published the final chapter of Kei Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen manga on Wednesday.
The manga is one of two new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei that launched in November 2021. Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen launched in Gangan Online, while Seigo Tokiya's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen launched in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. The first compiled book volumes for both manga shipped on June 10. The kanji used for "Rei" is the kanji used in Japan's current Reiwa era, and is different from the kanji used in the When They Cry - Rei OAV series.
Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen will end on September 24.
Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Meguri (Higurashi: When They Cry – Meguri) in October 2021 on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.
Asahi launched a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine on February 25.
Source: Gangan Online