Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|18,668
|696,061
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,052
|4,790,937
|3
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|10,877
|862,743
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,697
|2,759,736
|5
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|8,625
|250,277
|6
|NSw
|Kirby's Dream Buffet (Download Card Version)
|Nintendo
|August 17
|7,218
|7,218
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,014
|4,956,081
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,748
|3,253,767
|9
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Nintendo
|July 29
|6,714
|158,971
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|6,056
|1,023,061
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,759
|2,703,961
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,411
|7,313,745
|13
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|5,152
|111,386
|14
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|3,603
|220,707
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,263
|4,112,322
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,206
|1,010,514
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,056
|2,285,962
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,023
|2,068,403
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|2,682
|4,365,910
|20
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|2,461
|155,489
Source: Famitsu