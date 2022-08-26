×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 18,668 696,061
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,052 4,790,937
3 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 10,877 862,743
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,697 2,759,736
5 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 8,625 250,277
6 NSw Kirby's Dream Buffet (Download Card Version) Nintendo August 17 7,218 7,218
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,014 4,956,081
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,748 3,253,767
9 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo July 29 6,714 158,971
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 6,056 1,023,061
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,759 2,703,961
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,411 7,313,745
13 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 5,152 111,386
14 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 3,603 220,707
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,263 4,112,322
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,206 1,010,514
17 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,056 2,285,962
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,023 2,068,403
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 2,682 4,365,910
20 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 2,461 155,489

