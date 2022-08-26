×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Neighbor Totoro earns 13.7% rating

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Totoro anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 19 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.7% rating.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film aired in two parts on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 19. The first part that aired on 5:55 p.m. earned a 1.7% rating, while the second part that aired on 7:00 p.m. earned a 2.6% rating.

The Shinkai no Survival! anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, August 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 1.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.1
Detective Conan NTV August 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.7
One Piece Fuji TV August 21 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi August 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Love All Play NTV August 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi August 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 20 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 20 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

