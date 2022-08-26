Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 15-21

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki 's My Neighbor Totoro anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 19 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.7% rating.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film aired in two parts on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 19. The first part that aired on 5:55 p.m. earned a 1.7% rating, while the second part that aired on 7:00 p.m. earned a 2.6% rating.

The Shinkai no Survival! anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, August 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 1.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)