News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Totoro anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 19 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.7% rating.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film aired in two parts on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 19. The first part that aired on 5:55 p.m. earned a 1.7% rating, while the second part that aired on 7:00 p.m. earned a 2.6% rating.
The Shinkai no Survival! anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, August 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 1.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 21 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 21 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Love All Play
|NTV
|August 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 20 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 20 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)