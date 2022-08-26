Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Anime's Trailer Reveals 2023 Debut

Kadokawa began streaming the first trailer on Friday for the television anime of writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series. The trailer reveals more staff and a 2023 debut.

The spinoff will star Rie Takahashi as Megumin and Aki Toyosaki as Yunuyun. The spinoff novels center on Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director of the anime at Drive ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film). Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of series composition, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kо̄da is returning as the music composer.

The same staff will also work on the third television anime season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

Writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba light novel series centers on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The main novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020. Akatsuki also wrote the spinoff novels, and Mishima served as illustrator for the spinoff. Akatsuki launched the spinoff novels in 2014, and the series includes three novels and two sequel series novels.

Yen Press is releasing the original KONOSUBA light novels as well as Masahito Watari 's manga adaptation in English. The company is also releasing the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novels and Kasumi Morino 's manga adaptation in English.

The franchise also includes more manga and several video games.