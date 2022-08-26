New Game!'s Shōtarō Tokunō Launches New Manga

Manga creator Shōtarō Tokunō launched a new manga titled Idol×Idol Story! in Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga app and website on Thursday. The manga's story centers on Mimi Nagisa, a 22-year-old former idol who gave up on her dream when she thought she didn't have the talent for it. She now balances her college education with a part-time job. When she attends a photo meet-and-greet with Ibuki Nanakusa, an idol she's been interested in lately, both their lives begin to change.

Tokunō recently ended the New Game! workplace manga in August 2021. Tokunō launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine in 2013. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and released the 13th volume on June 7.

The manga inspired a television anime. The first anime season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan.

Funimation launched the English dub of New Game! 's first season in July 2017. The company streamed the English simuldub of the second season a few weeks after the anime premiered in Japan in July 2017. The company is no longer streaming the anime. Crunchyroll is streaming both seasons' English dubs.

Sources: Comic Fuz, Comic Natalie