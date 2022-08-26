Yugo Ishikawa Launches New Manga on September 9

Kotei no Himawari manga centers on journalist returning to previous lake-flooded home

This year's 17th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Thursday that Yugo Ishikawa will launch a new manga titled Kotei no Himawari (Sunflowers on the Lakebed) in the magazine's next issue on September 9. The manga will have a color opening page, and its first chapter will have 42 pages.

The manga centers on a magazine journalist named Takurō. A place that Takurō used to live in was flooded and became a lake due to a dam being constructed nearby. However, an extended drought period dried up the lake, and Takurō heads to his old, recently-emerged home.

Ishikawa recently ended the Babel manga in August 2021. Ishikawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior in December 2017. The manga transferred to the digital version of the magazine exclusively in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in October 2021.

Ishikawa's Yoiko manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired from 1998 to 1999. His Kappa no Kaikata manga also inspired a television anime series of shorts that aired in 2004, and his Fighting Beauty Wulong manga inspired a television anime series that aired from 2005 to 2006.

Ishikawa launched the Wonderland manga in Big Comic Superior in April 2015, right after he ended his Sprite serialization after six years. Wonderland ended in October 2017, two months before Ishikawa launched Babel . Shogakukan published six compiled book volumes for the Wonderland manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the series in English.