Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Season 2 Delays Episode 8 to September 11 Due to COVID-19

Stage reading, season 2 recap to stream on September 4 instead

NHK announced on Sunday that the second Love Live! Superstar!! anime season is delaying episode 8 until September 11 due to production schedule changes caused by the spread of COVID-19. The Love Live! franchise 's official Twitter account added that it will stream a "special stage reading video and recap of season 2's episodes 1-7" on YouTube on September 4 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. EDT).

In addition, a screening event that would have covered episodes 5 to 8 on September 9 will only cover episodes 5 to 7 instead.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

The members of Liella! include:

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational on July 17.

The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is credited again for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, is returning as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is also returning from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.