Goblin Slayer's Kumo Kagyu Launches New Moscow 2160 Manga

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine announced on Thursday that Kumo Kagyu ( Goblin Slayer ) will launch a new manga titled Moscow 2160 in the magazine soon. Kōtarō Sekine ( Ninja Slayer Kills ) is drawing the manga. and Goblin Slayer illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki is designing the characters.

In the story, the Cold War has continued for two centuries. In this world of mechanized rogues and conspiracies, there is a "cleaner."

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The anime will get a second season.