Made in Abyss Season 2 Anime Airs 1-Hour Final Episode on September 28

Staff to host advanced screening of final episode on September 25

Kadokawa announced on Monday that the Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ) anime will have a one-hour final episode broadcast on September 28. The anime will also have a final episode advanced screening event on September 25 at the EJ Anime Theater in Shinjuku.

The anime's final episode advanced screening event will also have a talk show with the cast.

Guest cast members include:

Composer Kevin Penkin will also join the advanced screening event.

There will also be a special program broadcast on September 21, and the one-hour final episode will broadcast on September 28 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Saga TV , and will stream on Amazon Prime Video .

The anime is the second season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga , and it premiered on July 6. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release on digital and home video this year.

The anime features a mostly returning staff, as well as a returning cast. Riko Azuna performs the opening theme song "Katachi" and MYTH&ROID performs the ending theme song "Endless Embrace."

The first 13-episode television anime series of Made in Abyss premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States.

HIDIVE will start streaming the English dub of Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun on August 31.

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

Source: Press Release