Netflix to Add 13 Anime Titles in Nippon TV Deal
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix adds Hunter x Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club, Claymore on September 1
Nippon TV announced on Monday that it has entered a partnership with Netflix, which will add 13 of Nippon TV's anime titles to the streaming platform. Netflix will add the first 38 episodes of the 2011 Hunter x Hunter television anime in 104 countries, Ouran High School Host Club in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries on September 1.
The following titles will stream on Netflix at a later date:
- Death Note
- Death Note: Relight 1 (Death Note Relight - Visions of a God)
- Death Note: Relight 2 (Death Note Relight 2 - L's Successors)
- From Me to You
- From Me to You 2nd Season
- 1997 Berserk
- Parasyte -the maxim-
- NANA
- Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!
- Monster
Netflix will stream the titles in the Death Note franchise in 14 countries.
Source: Press release
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history