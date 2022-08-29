×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Netflix to Add 13 Anime Titles in Nippon TV Deal

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix adds Hunter x Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club, Claymore on September 1

Nippon TV announced on Monday that it has entered a partnership with Netflix, which will add 13 of Nippon TV's anime titles to the streaming platform. Netflix will add the first 38 episodes of the 2011 Hunter x Hunter television anime in 104 countries, Ouran High School Host Club in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries on September 1.

The following titles will stream on Netflix at a later date:

Netflix will stream the titles in the Death Note franchise in 14 countries.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (15 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives