Netflix to Add 13 Anime Titles in Nippon TV Deal

Nippon TV announced on Monday that it has entered a partnership with Netflix , which will add 13 of Nippon TV 's anime titles to the streaming platform. Netflix will add the first 38 episodes of the 2011 Hunter x Hunter television anime in 104 countries, Ouran High School Host Club in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries on September 1.

The following titles will stream on Netflix at a later date:

Netflix will stream the titles in the Death Note franchise in 14 countries.

Source: Press release