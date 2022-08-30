×
Crunchyroll Streams Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Odd Taxi: in the Woods, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream!, More Anime Films

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Afro Samurai: Resurrection, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime films on Thursdays (and one Wednesday) in September:

September 1

September 8

September 15

September 21

September 22

September 29

The availability for English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions will vary per title.

Crunchyroll began streaming the AKIRA, your name., Wolf Children, The Boy and The Beast, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, The Stranger by the Shore, and Sing a Bit of Harmony anime films in September.

The company will add more movies in October.

Source: Email correspondence

