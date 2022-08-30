News
Crunchyroll Streams Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Odd Taxi: in the Woods, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream!, More Anime Films
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Afro Samurai: Resurrection, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime films on Thursdays (and one Wednesday) in September:
September 1
September 8
- Odd Taxi: In the Woods
- Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment
- Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian
- Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance
September 15
September 21
September 22
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-
- Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond
- Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise
- Free! -Road to the World- The Dream
September 29
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I - Initiation
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II - Transgression
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
The availability for English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions will vary per title.
Crunchyroll began streaming the AKIRA, your name., Wolf Children, The Boy and The Beast, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, The Stranger by the Shore, and Sing a Bit of Harmony anime films in September.
The company will add more movies in October.
Source: Email correspondence