Crunchyroll Streams Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Odd Taxi: in the Woods, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream!, More Anime Films

New to One Piece? Richard Eisenbeis checks out the box-office smashing film to see if newbies can dive right in to Luffy's latest adventure. ― I'll be the first to admit, I know very little about One Piece overall—and with over 1000 episodes out, I've long since given up on ever starting it (much less catching up). At this point, the entirety of my knowledge on the subject comes from playing the firs...