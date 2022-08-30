Mogura no Uta's Noboru Takahashi Ends Ryū Hō Manga With 15th Volume

Manga about Han dynasty founder Emperor Gaozu launched in July 2017

The 14th compiled book volume of Noboru Takahashi's Ryū Hō ( Liu Bang ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with its 15th volume.

The manga's title is based on the personal name of Emperor Gaozu, the founder of the Han dynasty of China. The manga follows the future emperor's life as a farmer before his rise to power. Xiao He, a government official from Liu Bang's hometown, thinks Liu Bang is a disgrace.

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in July 2017.

Takahashi launched Mogura no Uta in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday magazine in 2005, but he moved the manga to Weekly Big Comic Spirits after Weekly Young Sunday ceased publication in 2008. Shogakukan published the 77th compiled book volume on Tuesday. The series has inspired live-action films.

Source: Ryū Hō volume 14