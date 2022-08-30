Nogizaka46 Idol Sayaka Kakehashi Cancels Appearances After Injury During Concert

Kakehashi fell from stairs; she was conscious and able to speak at hospital

The official website for the Nogizaka46 idol group announced on Monday that Sayaka Kakehashi suffered a minor injury at the "Midsummer National Tour 2022" concert in Tokyo the same day. As a precautionary measure taking into account the severity of the injury, the group is canceling Kakehashi's appearances until she has made a full recovery.

Kakehashi fell from the stairs at the first base bench. She was then taken to a hospital, where she was conscious and able to speak.

The "Midsummer National Tour 2022" event will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as originally scheduled.

Kakehashi debuted with the group in 2018 as a fourth generation member.

Photo via Nogizaka46 's website