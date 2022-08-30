Shonen Jump+, Manga Plus Launch Global User-Submitted Manga Service

Shueisha launched the " MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA " user-submitted manga app and web service for global audiences on Tuesday. The Shonen Jump+ editorial department is running the service in collaboration with the MediBang localization company.

MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA is NOW OPEN!

Link: https://t.co/XKpIPvQU1v



Please submit your Manga work! pic.twitter.com/hLAux1b80h — MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA Official (@MangaPlus_C) August 30, 2022

Creators can submit their manga from anywhere in the world to an audience that includes Japan. The service is compatible with both English and Spanish languages.

Manga titles published through the MANGA Plus service are also viewable via the MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA service.

The service will hold monthly manga awards, judged by the Shonen Jump+ editorial department. Shueisha will publish winning entries on MANGA Plus and on Shonen Jump+ via Japanese translation and will award up to one million yen (about US$7,200) in cash prizes

The Shonen Jump+ app launched in September 2014 as a digital publication offering manga for free. Shonen Jump+ serializes multiple manga, such as SPY×FAMILY , Kaiju No. 8 , Ghost Reaper Girl , and Summer Time Rendering . Ayakashi Triangle recently moved to Shonen Jump+ . In addition, the service began serializing the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga on July 13.

Shueisha launched the MANGA Plus service worldwide in January 2019. The service is Shueisha 's first foray into direct service globally. MANGA Plus has 6 million monthly active users. The Shonen Jump+ editorial department manages overseas distribution through MANGA Plus in-house.

The service launched with 50 titles, including 13 completed series. The service publishes new chapters of currently serialized manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine, and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time they are released in Japan. The first chapter and the latest chapter of currently serialized manga are also free. A portion of the revenue from advertisements on the website go directly to the manga authors.

Last August, the service removed its region restrictions for all languages. Readers can now select their choice of language for the service from English, Spanish, Thai, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, and Russian.

In June, the editorial department announced that all new manga series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website will launch simultaneously in English on MANGA Plus app from 2023 onward.

Sources: Press release, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web