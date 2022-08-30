Star Wars: Visions Manga Adaptation Ends

The manga adaptation of the Star Wars: Visions anthology anime franchise ended in the September issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine last Thursday with Keisuke Sato 's ( Little Witch Academia manga) adaptation of "The Twins" anime short. Square Enix will release the Star Wars: Visions manga as a compiled volume at a later date.

A number of manga creators worked on the manga adaptation of Star Wars: Visions . Kamome Shirahama ( Witch Hat Atelier ), who drew the character designs for "The Elder" short in the anthology, drew an adaptation of the short for the magazine's June issue which launched the manga series on May 25. The other artists include:

Haruichi ( Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan ) drew an adaptation of "Lop and Ochō" in the July issue on June 24

( ) drew an adaptation of "Lop and Ochō" in the July issue on June 24 Yūsuke Ōsawa ( Spider-Man: Fake Red ) drew an adaptation of "The Ninth Jedi" in the August issue on July 25

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology of nine animated shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios. Studios such as Trigger , Kinema Citrus , Kamikaze Douga , Science SARU , Production I.G , and Geno Studio produced the shorts. The anthology debuted on Disney+ in September 2021.

Ōsawa launched the manga adaptation of The Mandalorian on May 25. The original series is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise , and centers on a lone bounty hunter of the Mandalorian warrior culture, and his efforts to track down and later protect a Force Sensitive infant of the same species as Yoda. The show had two eight-episode seasons in 2019 and 2021, and will have a third season.