Drifting Home Film's Theatrical Release to Add Teaser for Studio Colorido's Next Work

Theatergoer bonuses unveiled

The theatrical release of Studio Colorido 's new full-length anime film Drifting Home ( Ame o Tsugeru Hyōryū Danchi ) in Japan will include a teaser for the studio's next work.

Theatergoers in Japan can receive one of 14 pictures of characters during the movie's opening week, and they can receive a film strip bookmark during the movie's second and third weeks.

The film stars:

Bin Shimada plays Yasuji Kumagaya, Kōsuke's grandfather who treats Natsume like his own granddaughter. Nana Mizuki voices Satoko Tonai, Natsume's mother.

The film will debut on Netflix worldwide on September 16. The film will also screen in theaters in Japan starting on the same day. The movie will be Studio Colorido 's third full-length anime film.

Hiroyasu Ishida ( Penguin Highway , Fumiko's Confession ) is directing the anime, and he is also writing the script alongside Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File ) and Minaka Sakamoto ( Babylon ). Akihiro Nagae ( Fastening Days ) is designing the characters, and Fumi Katō ( Penguin Highway animation director) is the assistant character designer. Umitarō Abe ( Penguin Highway ) is composing the music. Twin Engine is in charge of planning. Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. ( ZUTOMAYO ) will perform the anime's insert song "Natsugare" (Summer Slump), as well as the film's theme song "Kieteshimai Sō Desu" (It Seems I'm Fading Away).

The "adventure fantasy as summer ends" anime centers on Kōsuke and his childhood friend Natsume. The two recently entered sixth grade, and are entering an awkward phase in their friendship and have started avoiding one another. One day during summer vacation, they visit an apartment building with that is about to be demolished, where the two of them used to live. Suddenly, Kōsuke, Natsume, and their friends get wrapped up in a strange phenomenon, and the whole building is surrounded by an ocean. The group of friends must try to find their way home from the drifting building.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web