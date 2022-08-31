EXCLUSIVE: Kodansha USA Licenses The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses, Gamaran Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Hisashi Kakoyama , Touwa Akatsuki , and Tetsubuta 's The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses manga and Yōsuke Nakamaru 's Gamaran manga. The titles will debut in September.

The company posted previews of both series' first chapters.

Title: The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses ( Rokuhime wa Kami Goei ni Koi wo Suru )

Author(s): Hisashi Kakoyama (art), Touwa Akatsuki (story), and Tetsubuta (original character design)

Debut Date: September 6

Summary: In order to stay by the side of his liege, Arsmeria, the devoted knight Vance chose to reincarnate with her a thousand years into the future. In his new life he's known as Lloyd, the foster son of Countess Myuria and the wielder of colorless magic. But Lloyd has kept his memories of his past life and of his quest, and when he finds that Arsmeria's reincarnated soul has been divided into six parts and spread amongst many, he realizes he's got his work cut out for him!

Kakoyama launched the manga adaptation of Akatsuki's novel series of the same name on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2020. Kodansha published the eighth compiled volume on August 8.



Title: Gamaran

Author(s): Yōsuke Nakamaru

Debut Date: September 20

Summary: Unabara Domain—home to nightmarishly strong students and masters of martial arts of all kinds. The lord of the Unabara has decided that whichever of his sons discovers the strongest martial arts style will be his heir, but when 28th son Naoyoshi Washizu decides on Ogama-style practitioner Gama Kurogane, son of notorious father and scion of a “weak” style, to represent him, the odds seem bleak. But between Naoyoshi's determination and Gama's hard-earned strength, they may yet come out on top!

Nakamaru launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2009. Kodansha shipped the 22nd and final compiled volume in August 2013. The manga has an ongoing sequel titled Gamaran : Shura .



Update: Added links to first chapter previews from Kodansha Comics ' website.

Source: Email correspondence