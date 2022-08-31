Gachiakuta Manga Creator Kei Urana Reveals Overseas Version in Production

Manga debuted on February 16

Manga creator Kei Urana revealed on Twitter that the overseas version of his Gachiakuta manga is in production. Urana did not state who is publishing it or when it will debut, but he asked fans to "please wait a little longer."

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on February 16. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled volume on July 15.

The story follows a boy named Rudo who lives with his foster father Regto in the slums, a place where descendants of criminals reside. Wealthy residents on the other side of the border discriminate against those in the slums. One day, Rudo is accused of a crime he does not remember, and he is dropped into the Abyss.

The manga won the Global Special Prize (English Edition) in the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō). Notably, Gachiakuta is not available in English in North America but was the most popular choice among English-speaking voters.



Source: Kei Urana's Twitter account