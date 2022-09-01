Comikey Partner Link-U, South Korean Publisher D&C Media Launch Studio Moon 6 Webtoon Studio in Japan

Studio Moon 6 to produce "NovelToons"

U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey announced on Thursday that Link-U, its partner in Japan, and South Korean publisher D&C MEDIA have launched the new webtoon studio Studio Moon 6 in Tokyo.

Studio Moon 6 aims to produce "NovelToons," webtoons that use light novels and web novels as source material. The company is looking for Japanese novels and D&C's catalog of novels to use for webtoon adaptations. The website is scheduled to launch in September.

Link-U's Hidenori Hirafumi will serve as CEO of Studio Moon 6. Link-U will offer its knowledge and connections with Japanese publishers. The company will also handle distribution in Japan.

D&C MEDIA , publisher of Solo Leveling , will provide original novels for source material, utilize its knowledge of webtoon production, and be in charge of distribution, sales, and marketing in South Korea.

Comikey will distribute and localize Studio Moon 6's webtoons outside of Japan and Korea.

Comikey launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices in April.

Source: Press release