One Piece Film Red Sells 8.6 Million Tickets for 12 Billion Yen

Film also brings back 2 million more booklets to give to filmgoers

The One Piece Film Red anime has sold 8,618,377 tickets to earn 12,015,143,970 yen (about US$86 million) as of Thursday, its 26th day in Japanese theaters.

Here are One Piece Film Red 's Japanese box office totals so far:

Days in Theaters Tickets Sold Box Office in Yen 2 1,570,000 2,250,000,000 8 3,600,000 5,000,000,000 9 4,620,000 6,470,000,000 10 5,050,000 7,060,000,000 16 6,650,000 9,280,000,000 20 7,200,000 10,000,000,000 23 8,200,000 11,450,000,000 26 8,618,377 12,015,153,970

As of Wednesday, the film earned more than Top Gun: Maverick's last confirmed Japanese box office total of 11.81 billion yen (about US$84.3 million) as of Sunday, August 28. However, since Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters, the films' distributors have not confirmed One Piece Film Red has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick's latest box office total. (The two films are the highest grossing films that opened in Japan this year.)

In addition, theaters will distribute 2 million more of the One Piece "Comics -Volume 4 Billion 'Red'-" booklet to filmgoers, starting on September 17. The booklet was originally the first present for filmgoers, and its new distribution will serve as the fourth present. The second printing will include a new cover featuring Luffy and Shanks in "Battle Wear" by original manga creator Eiichiro Oda .

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film earned over 10 billion yen (about US$73 million) as of August 25, its 20th day in theaters.

As of Sunday, the movie has topped the Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film as the #10 all-time highest-grossing anime film in Japan.

Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2), Oricon