A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Animated Series' Japanese Dub Premieres in January 2023

Kadokawa announced on Friday that the Japanese-dubbed version of the animated adaptation of Kaisei Enomoto 's Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iware Naki Jaryū Nintei ( A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized ) novel series will premiere in January 2023.

The novels center on a harmless vegetarian dragon. One day a young girl suddenly appears before him, and she has come as a sacrifice from her village, thinking him some great evil dragon. She believes that in exchange for her soul she will get the power to defeat the Demon Lord. The dragon tells a lie in order to be rid of her, but somehow this misunderstanding awakens magical powers within her. Thus begins the story of a dragon believed to be evil but is actually harmless, and a young girl with a big misunderstanding as they journey to defeat the Demon Lord.

LAN Studio produced the work, which premiered on bilibili on July 30. bilibili began streaming the series with English subtitles on August 1 with the title A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized .

Kaisei launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2017, and published the latest chapter in June 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Syugao in February 2018, and published the third volume in October 2019.

Kōichi Muro published manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2018 to 2019. Square Enix published the fifth and final compiled volume in March 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie via Ota-Suke