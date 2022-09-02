'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Anime Reveals More Cast, October 9 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Yūki Kanamaru 's More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ( Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman . ) manga revealed on Friday more cast and the anime's October 9 debut.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Sun TV , Tokyo MX , and KBS Kyoto on October 9, and on BS11 on October 11.

The newly announced cast includes:

Minami Takahashi as Sachi Takamiya



Azumi Waki as Natsumi О̄hashi



Sho Nogami as Sadaharu Kamo



Shūichi Uchida as Shū Terafune



The staff also announced that Yui Ogura will play Mei Hamano.

The previously announced cast includes:

Saori Ōnishi as Akari Watanabe



Seiichirō Yamashita as Jirō Yakuin



Saki Miyashita as Shiori Sakurazaka



Toshiki Masuda as Minami Tenjin



Liyuu will perform the opening theme song "TRUE FOOL LOVE." Nowlu will perform the ending theme song "Stuck on you."

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Pandora Hearts , Upotte!! ) is serving as the chief director, and Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Monster Girl Doctor ) is directing at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists , Upotte!! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Chizuru Kobayashi ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Pandora Hearts ) is designing the characters. Akira Nagasaka is the color key artist, and Naoko Akuzawa (Team TillDawn) is directing the art. Misato Takahata (Moe) is the compositing director of photography, and Ichirō Chaen ( Typhoon Graphics ) is editing.

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the eighth volume on May 2.

