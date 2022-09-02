World Teacher Light Novels End

Series concludes with 16th volume on September 25

Overlap's listing for the 16th volume of author Kо̄ichi Neko and artist Nardack 's World Teacher light novel series states that the novels conclude with that volume. The 16th volume launches on September 25.

The fantasy romance adventure story follows a man, who was once the world's strongest agent before retiring and becoming a teacher to train new agents. At age 60, the man is assassinated by a secret organization and is reincarnated in another world with all of his memories. He aims to continue teaching agents with his new body.

Tentai Books licensed the novel series, and released the first volume in February 2021.

Neko launched the World Teacher -Isekai Shiki Kyо̄iku Agent- light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. The series' 15th volume launched in Japan in September 2021. Sora Yoshino launched the novels' manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo web manga site in September 2016. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on March 25.

Source: Overlap