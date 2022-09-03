River City Ransom Game Creator Mitsuhiro Yoshida Passes Away

Yoshida directed Super Dodge Ball, Downtown Smash Dodgeball , more

The studio Miracle Kidz! announced on Saturday that its president Mitsuhiro Yoshida passed away suddenly on August 30. Miracle Kidz! describes Yoshida as the "father" of the Downtown Nekketsu franchise , best known in English for the River City Ransom entry on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The studio added that Yoshida was working hard on a new title up until his passing.

Yoshida served as a director for such titles as Nekketsu Kōkō Dodgeball-Bu (reworked in English as Super Dodge Ball) and Downtown Nekketsu Monogatari (reworked as River City Ransom) at Technōs Japan from the late 1980s to the 1990s. He founded Miracle Kidz! in 2008, and released such games as Downtown Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shūgō!! (River City Dodge Ball All Stars!!), Downtown Gekitotsu Dodgeball! (Downtown Smash Dodgeball), and Downtown Nekketsu Dodgeball for Wii and other platforms.

