Mario Kart Tour Removes Gacha Feature, Adds New Item Shop

Nintendo announced on its Twitter account on Thursday that it will remove a gacha feature from its Mario Kart Tour game in a new update that will launch in late September. The company will remove the "Pipe" feature, which previously allowed users to trade in-game currency for randomly generated drivers, karts, and gliders.

The game is instead adding a "Spotlight Shop" feature, which will enable users to choose and purchase a rotating inventory of drivers, karts, and gliders for use in tours starting on October 4. Nintendo will also add a new game mode named "Battle Mode."

The game launched in September 2019 after a delay.

Nintendo announced the app in February 2018 as a new game in the Mario Kart game series and the first in the series for smartphones. The game is "free to start," and a Nintendo Account is necessary. Nintendo planned and developed the application while DeNA is responsible for the backend, such as servers, infrastructure, and analysis.

The latest game in the Mario Kart series is Mario Kart 8 , which shipped for the Wii U in 2014. The game sold over 1.2 million copies during its opening weekend. The game received a Switch version titled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in April 2017.

