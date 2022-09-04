News
New Elden Ring Gag Manga Launches With Publication in 12 Languages
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa launched Nikiichi Tobita's (A Cursed Sword's Daily Life) gag manga Elden Ring The Road to the Erdtree (Elden Ring: Ōgonki e no Michi) on its free manga website ComicWalker on Sunday. The manga is based on FromSoftware's action RPG Elden Ring, and it is getting a simultaneous publication in 11 other languages.
The manga is being published in the following languages in addition to Japanese:
- English (Yen Press, LLC, available only on ComicWalker)
- Traditional Chinese (KADOKAWA TAIWAN CORPORATION)
- Thai (KADOKAWA AMARIN COMPANY LIMITED)
- Korean (Youngsang Publishing Media, Inc.)
- French (Mana Books)
- German (Altraverse GmbH)
- Italian (PANINI S.p.A.)
- Spanish (Spain) (NORMA Editorial S.A.)
- Spanish (Latin America) (Panini Mexico S.A.)
- Polish (STUDIO JG)
- Portuguese (Panini Brasil Ltda.)
(Depending on circumstances, the simulcast publication of the manga may be delayed.)
ComicWalker describes the story:
Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave—naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between. But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way—Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it even begins?
Yen Press digitally released The Overture of Elden Ring on February 3, a book primer that explores the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring.
FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.
Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice) and author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) collaborated in creating the game's world.
Comikey is releasing Tobita's A Cursed Sword's Daily Life manga in English.
Sources: ComicWalker (link 2), 4Gamer (楽器)