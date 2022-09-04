New Elden Ring Gag Manga Launches With Publication in 12 Languages

English, Thai, Korean, French among language publications

Kadokawa launched Nikiichi Tobita's ( A Cursed Sword's Daily Life ) gag manga Elden Ring The Road to the Erdtree ( Elden Ring: Ōgonki e no Michi ) on its free manga website ComicWalker on Sunday. The manga is based on FromSoftware 's action RPG Elden Ring , and it is getting a simultaneous publication in 11 other languages.

The manga is being published in the following languages in addition to Japanese:

(Depending on circumstances, the simulcast publication of the manga may be delayed.)

ComicWalker describes the story:

Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave—naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between. But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way—Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it even begins?

Yen Press digitally released The Overture of Elden Ring on February 3, a book primer that explores the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring .

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

Comikey is releasing Tobita's A Cursed Sword's Daily Life manga in English.

Sources: ComicWalker (link 2), 4Gamer (楽器)