Singer Anonymouz Performs New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

Anime launched "Kawaki Himawari Ninja Gakkō-hen" arc in August

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that singer Anonymouz will perform the new ending theme song for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime in October.

In 2019, Anonymouz started performing English covers of hit J-pop songs on her YouTube channel. In 2020, she collaborated with Sony Xperia and performed the commercial song "Eyes" for the Sony Xperia 5 II phone.

KANA-BOON is performing the current opening theme song for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , and Lenny code fiction ( My Hero Academia season 3, Fire Force , D.Gray-man Hallow ) is performing the current ending theme song.

The anime entered the "Kawaki Himawari Ninja Gakkō-hen" (Kawaki and Himawari's Ninja School Arc) arc in August.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.