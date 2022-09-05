Janus Oni no Ichizoku Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring 2023

Manga about retainer of Imagawa Yoshimoto launched in April 2021

The September 16 issue of of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed last Friday that Hayate Kuku 's Janus Oni no Ichizoku manga will go on hiatus until spring 2023.

The manga centers on Kiichi Samonji, a descendant of the warrior monk Kiichi Hōgen. Kiichi Samonji is also a loyal retainer of the historical daimyo Imagawa Yoshimoto, the legendary "number one Daimyō in the Tōkaidō." In the fateful battle between Imagawa and rival Oda Nobunaga in the Battle of Okehazama that would result in Imagawa's death, Imagawa gives Kiichi one final order.

Kuku launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 16.

The SuBLime boys-love imprint published Kuku's Sword and Mist ( Tsurugi to Kiri ) manga in English. Digital Manga Publishing also published Kuku's Your Love Sickness ( Ayashi no Kimi no Koiwazurai ) manga.



Source: Weekly Manga Times September 16 issue